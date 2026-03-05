Woman held after husband dies during domestic fight

Latur, March 5 (PTI) Police in Maharashtra’s Latur district have arrested a woman in connection with the death of her 49-year-old husband during a domestic quarrel, an official said on Thursday.

According to police, one Sikandar Sidram Rathod was heavily dependent on alcohol and had frequent fights with his wife Kamalbai over his drinking habit.

Sikandar allegedly got into a scuffle with his wife on Tuesday evening after he came home drunk, an official said.

During the fight, he reportedly fell to the ground and sustained a head injury. He was also punched in the chest, after which he became unconscious, the official said.

Kamalbai took her husband to the Government Hospital in Latur, where doctors declared him dead.

The wife was booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and taken into custody, the official said, adding that further investigation was underway. PTI COR NR