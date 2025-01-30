Woman held by Bhiwandi cops for murdering aggregator cab driver from Mumbai

Thane, Jan 30 (PTI) A 20-year-old woman was arrested in Bhiwandi in Thane district for allegedly murdering the driver of an aggregator cab, a police official said on Thursday.

Akram Iqbal Qureshi (22) had gone missing after leaving his home in Jogeshwari in Mumbai on January 17 in his cab and his body was found near the Tansa-Vaitarna water pipeline the next day. He had been bludgeoned to death, as per police.

Qureshi's brother had filed a missing complaint at Oshiwara police station in the metropolis.

"On Wednesday, we arrested a 20-year-old woman in connection with the murder. Efforts are on to find out if the killing was part of a robbery attempt or whether it was due to an old enmity. We are finding out if there are more persons involved," Senior Inspector Dadaso Edke of Bhiwandi Taluka police station said. PTI COR BNM