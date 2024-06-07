Woman held captive in Dubai reunited with Thane kin due to efforts of MBVV cops

Thane, Jun 7 (PTI) A 29-year-old woman held captive in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates by her agent was rescued by Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar police here with help from Indian Embassy staff, an official said on Friday.

The victim had gone to Dubai on April 8 this year through a Delhi-based agent identified as Tarun (40) after she was promised a job as a receptionist in a hotel there with a salary of Rs 70,000 per month, MBVV police's Bharosa Cell assistant inspector Tejashree Shinde told PTI.

"After reaching Dubai, the agent took her passport and visa and lodged her in a hotel with 40-50 other women. Her health deteriorated but the agent told her she needed to work for at least six months. He also withheld her salary. Requests by her kin to send her back also fell on deaf ears," Shinde said.

After being alerted about the case on June 3, the Bharosa Cell got in touch with the Indian Ambassador there through proper channels, and officials there spoke to the owner of the hotel where she was working, she said.

With the help of the hotel owner, she landed in India on Thursday and was united with her kin, Shinde informed. PTI COR BNM