Woman held day after she abducts 6-month-old boy from Nagpur railway station

Nagpur, Jul 12 (PTI) The police on Friday rescued a 6-month-old boy who was kidnapped from Nagpur railway station a day earlier, an official said.

The child was kidnapped on Thursday morning by a woman who befriended his parents as they waited to board a train to Gondia, the official said.

"After getting CCTV footage of the woman boarding a train with the child, we circulated images to police units between Nagpur and Wardha. The woman was held from Pusla in Warud in Amravati district," the railway police official said.

"Our probe has found the woman wanted to raise the child since she was facing domestic issues. The child will be handed over to his parents on Saturday morning," Inspector Manisha Kashid said. PTI CLS BNM