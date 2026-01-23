Woman held for assaulting mother, causing rib fracture in Kerala's Kochi

Kochi (Kerala), Jan 23 (PTI) Police took a woman into custody for allegedly assaulting her 70-year-old mother and causing a rib fracture at Kumbalam here, officials said on Friday.

Panangad police said the accused, identified as Nivya (30), was taken into custody from Mananthavady in Wayanad district on Friday and will be brought to Kochi to complete the arrest procedures.

The case was registered based on a complaint lodged by Nivya’s mother, Sarasu, a resident of Kumbalam under the Panangad police station limits.

According to police, the incident occurred on January 19 after Nivya allegedly got agitated over Sarasu interfering in her daily affairs and assaulted her near the gate of their house.

The FIR said that Nivya allegedly caught Sarasu by the neck, slapped and kicked her.

The FIR further alleged that Nivya threatened to kill her mother and later struck her on the chest with an iron rod, causing a rib fracture.

The case was registered based on Sarasu’s complaint on January 21, after which Nivya went absconding, police said.

Police also said that Nivya has been involved in previous cases, including murder, abduction, and narcotics-related offences.

The remand procedures will be initiated after she is brought to Kochi, police added. PTI TBA TBA KH