Woman held for brutally beating her 9-year-old daughter

Thane, Apr 3 (PTI) Police arrested a woman in Ulhasnagar township of Maharashtra's Thane district on Thursday for brutally thrashing her nine-year-old daughter, officials said.

The woman, identified as Amina Sultan alias Pooja (35), assaulted the child on Wednesday at her residence near Radha Swami Satsang, an official of Central police station said.

"Sultan subjected her daughter, Mariam, to a vicious attack, using a knife to inflict injuries on her face and legs. She also beat her with a rolling pin used for making chapatis, and bit her on her back and neck, causing severe injuries to the minor," he said.

On seeing the child subjected to this atrocity, their neighbours informed the police, who reached the spot and took the woman into custody, he added.

Mariam was admitted to a hospital and is undergoing treatment, the police official said.

"In the preliminary investigation, the police found that Sultan was angered by Mariam's frequent fights with her siblings," he said.

Police registered a First Information Report (FIR) against the woman under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.

The incident sparked outrage among the local residents, who are demanding strict action against the accused. PTI COR NP