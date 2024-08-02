Woman held for chain snatching in Thane

Thane, Aug 2 (PTI) The Government Railway Police (GRP) have arrested a 26-year-old woman in connection with 13 cases of chain snatching in Maharashtra's Thane city, an official said on Friday.

During a probe into a complaint, the GRP examined the CCTV footage from Thane railway station and stepped up vigil on the premises during peak hours, inspector Archana Dusane of the Thane GRP said.

They zeroed in on the accused, Saroja Nagnath Bhalerao, and apprehended her two days ago, she said.

The accused allegedly targeted women commuters during peak hours, she said.

Stolen gold jewellery worth Rs 5 lakh was recovered from the woman, the official said, adding that the accused was involved in 13 cases. PTI COR ARU