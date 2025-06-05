Woman held for drowning 8-month-old daughter in tank in Indore; cops cite dispute with in-laws

Indore, Jun 5 (PTI) A woman was arrested on Thursday in Indore in Madhya Pradesh for allegedly killing her 8-month-old daughter by drowning in her in a tank due to a dispute with her in-laws, a police official said.

The body of the girl was found in an underground water tank in a house of under Dwarkapuri police station limits on Wednesday, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Shivendu Joshi told reporters.

"After her family expressed some suspicion, we questioned the child's mother Varsha (26), who gave contradictory statements. On detailed interrogation, she confessed to the crime. She put the child in the water tank, placed the lid and kept a motor pump on it. She then told her husband the child had gone missing and even pretended to look for her," the ACP said.

"She did this as she has some dispute with her in-laws. They had gone to attend the funeral of a kin and the accused's husband was in the bathroom at the time. A probe into the incident is underway," Joshi said. PTI HWP MAS BNM