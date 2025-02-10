Woman held for killing husband with boyfriend's help, transporting body on two-wheeler

Mumbai, Feb 10 (PTI) A 30-year-old woman and her boyfriend were arrested within hours of killing her husband, transporting the body on a two-wheeler and dumping it in the western suburbs here, police said on Monday.

The police on Sunday apprehended the accused, Pooja Rajesh Chauhan, and her boyfriend, Imran Rizwan (23), three hours after the body was found in the Malvani area of Malad, an official said.

He said the accused woman has claimed that she killed her husband, Rajesh Chauhan (30), due to his alcohol addiction, but police are investigating from all possible angles.

The official said the duo dumped the body and later filed a missing person's report with the police.

Locals spotted the body in the early hours of Sunday and informed the Mumbai police control room, he said.

The official said the victim had deep wounds made by a sharp weapon around his neck.

He said that on examining the CCTV footage from the area, the police found that the body had been transported on a two-wheeler and the persons in the footage had come from the Gaondevi Temple area.

During the probe, the police identified the deceased and visited his house, where they found blood stains. The woman subsequently confessed to killing her husband on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday and also implicated Rizwan, the official said.

He said the duo have booked under relevant provisions of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and further investigation is underway. PTI ZA ARU