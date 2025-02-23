Woman held for killing pregnant daughter over relationship with man

Palghar, Feb 23 (PTI) Police arrested a 46-year-old woman for allegedly killing her 20-year-old pregnant daughter, who was in a relationship with a man, with the help of her 17-year-old daughter in Palghar district, an official said on Sunday.

The teenager who helped her mother in the crime has been sent to a remand home.

Police had initially registered a case of accidental death on February 19, but the postmortem report and questioning of relatives revealed a different story, an official said.

The woman, a resident of Nallasopara, was arrested on Friday after police registered an FIR for murder.

"The woman was angry over the pregnancy of her 20-year-old daughter. She and her teenage daughter beat her on the face and held her hands. Her sibling bit her hands while the woman strangled her using a lace," police said.

