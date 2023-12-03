Woman held for murder of husband in JK's Baramulla

Srinagar, Dec 3 (PTI) A woman and her lover were arrested for allegedly killing her husband in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Sunday.

"Police in Sopore have successfully cracked a murder case, leading to the swift arrest of two people involved in the heinous crime," a police spokesman said.

He said Shaista, wife of Riyaz Ahmad Mir, lodged a complaint that her husband had gone missing after he left home at Bomai on the intervening night of November 30 and December 1.

"The police initiated an on-site verification. During the search, with the assistance of locals, the police found the body of Mir in a trench in his house, which was covered with lid. Police retrieved the body from the trench," the spokesman said.

He said it was evident that Mir was murdered.

The spokesman said a case was registered and medical formalities completed.

"During the course of investigation, several suspects, including the wife of Mir, were brought in for questioning. During questioning, Shaista confessed that she along with her lover, Waseem Akram Lone, killed her husband during night and hid his body in the trench.

"Moreover, accused Lone was also arrested. He also confessed to his involvement in the crime," the spokesman said. PTI MIJ CK