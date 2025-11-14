Woman held for robbing man of valuables worth Rs 6 lakh in Palghar

Palghar, Nov 14 (PTI) A 30-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly robbing a man of valuables worth Rs 6 lakh in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Friday.

The victim, a resident of Naigaon East, Vasai, treated the accused, Manisha Omkar Sharma, as a family member, senior inspector Sanjay Hazare said.

"The incident occurred on the intervening night of November 11 and 12, when the victim had dinner with the two women and they all retired for the night. The accused woman packed the victim's valuables, including jewellery, cash, and mobile phones, worth Rs 6 lakh and fled," he said.

The complainant found the valuables missing the next morning and approached the police, the official said.

The police team checked 50-60 CCTV footages from the area and based on a tip-off, traced Sharma to a railway station where she was attempting to board an outstation train, he said.

The police have recovered stolen valuables from the accused, the official said, adding that a further probe is underway. PTI COR ARU