Woman held for Rs 7 lakh gold jewellery theft in Thane

Thane, Jan 20 (PTI) Police have arrested a 40-year-old woman for allegedly breaking into a house in Maharashtra's Thane district and stealing gold ornaments valued at Rs 7.08 lakh, an official said on Tuesday.

The theft occurred on January 15 when a 51-year-old woman occupant of the house, located in the Mira Road area, had gone to cast her vote in the civic polls.

When the woman returned home after voting, she found that someone had entered the house, broken a wooden cupboard locker in the bedroom and stolen gold ornaments of Rs 7.08 lakh, Mira Bhayander-Vasai Virar's Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Madan Ballal said.

Based on her complaint, the police launched an investigation and zeroed in on a woman suspect. They took her into custody on January 17, and during interrogation, she confessed to her involvement in the offence, he said.

Following the information provided by the accused, all the stolen jewellery was later recovered, the police said.

The accused was booked under relevant provisions for housebreaking and theft. PTI COR GK