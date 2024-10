Mumbai, Oct 7 (PTI) A 24-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly operating a sex racket, a Mumbai police official said on Monday.

Renu Indramani Malhah alias Shanaya was held from Pimpri-Chinchwad in Pune district for allegedly forcing a 14-year-old girl into prostitution, the Kalachowki police station official said.

"Our probe has found Shanaya has forced seven girls into prostitution. She has been charged under BNS and Immoral Tarffic(Prevention) Act," he added. PTI ZA BNM