Woman held for running sex racket in Thane district

Thane, Aug 6 (PTI) A 28-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly running a sex racket in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team from the MBVV police laid a trap at a hotel on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway and caught the accused with three women on Monday evening, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Madan Ballal said.

The accused sent pictures of women and called customers to different hotels and lodges, he said.

A case has been registered against the arrested accused under section 143(3) (trafficking) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and provisions of the Prevention of (Immoral) Trafficking Act (PITA), the official said. PTI COR ARU