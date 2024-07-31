Woman held for running sex racket; two females rescued

Thane, Jul 31 (PTI) Police have arrested a 23-year-old woman in Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly running a sex racket, and rescued two others, an official said on Wednesday.

Officials of the Anti-Human Trafficking Cell (AHTC) raided a restaurant in Bhiwandi on Tuesday following a tip-off, and nabbed the accused, the official of Narpoli police station in Bhiwandi division said.

Two women, aged 22 and 28, were rescued and sent to a rescue home, he said.

A case under provisions of sections 143(1) (trafficking),143 (3) (trafficking more than one person) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and also the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act against the arrested woman, he said. PTI COR MVG NP