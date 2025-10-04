Woman held for stealing jewellery from commuters at Thane railway station

Thane, Oct 4 (PTI) The Government Railway Police (GRP) have arrested a 33-year-old woman allegedly involved in a series of thefts in Thane railway station in Maharashtra and recovered stolen jewellery worth Rs 2.72 lakh from her, an official said on Saturday.

With the arrest, the GRP claims to have solved six theft cases reported at the railway station.

A team of plainclothes police personnel deployed at the station apprehended the accused, Kavita Satish Lokhande, resident of Ulhasnagar, after she allegedly snatched a gold ornament worth Rs 1.05 lakh from a commuter who was boarding a local train on September 23, the GRP stated in a release.

"The accused attempted to flee through the crowd, but was immediately chased and captured," it said.

During interrogation, the woman confessed to her involvement in other thefts, and verification of case records revealed she was involved in five more cases, the GRP said, adding that valuables worth Rs 2.72 lakh were recovered from her. PTI COR ARU