Woman held for stealing Rs 22 lakh, jewellery from father's house

Mumbai, Sep 3 (PTI) A woman has been arrested here for allegedly stealing Rs 22 lakh in cash and gold jewellery from her father's house, police said on Tuesday.

Aarti Dinesh Dwivedi, the accused, had also kept her marriage hidden from her family, said an official of Vanrai police station.

As per her father Dinesh Dwivedi, who runs a paan shop, he had handed over Rs 22 lakh and jewellery intended for her brother's wedding to Aarti over the years for safe keeping.

In May, she disappeared, and then the family learnt that she had secretly married a man six years ago.

They also found that the cash and gold were missing.

Dwivedi filed a complaint against his daughter in July, and after probe, police arrested Aarti earlier this week. Further probe was on.