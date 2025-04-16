Woman held for stealing valuables worth Rs 19.4 lakh in Nagpur

Nagpur, Apr 16 (PTI) Police have arrested a woman for allegedly stealing jewellery worth Rs 19.4 lakh from a businessman, an official said on Wednesday.

The Ganeshpeth police that cracked the case have recovered Rs 13.5 lakh valuables from the woman, he said.

Nanaji Devgirkar (55), a gold merchant from Hinganghat in neighbouring Wadhaw district, recently visited Nagpur to buy jewellery. After finishing his work, he boarded a shared e-rickshaw at Badkas Chowk in Mahal to reach Ganeshpeth bus stand.

Two women were also in the rickshaw. They got down before Devgirkar reached his destination. When the complainant boarded a bus at Ganeshpeth for Hinganghat, he realised that his bag containing the jewellery was missing.

The businessman then alerted the police, the official said.

After working on several inputs, police detained a woman, who admitted to stealing Devgirkar’s bag. Jewellery worth Rs 13.54 lakh was recovered from the woman, who was subsequently placed under arrest, the official added. PTI COR NR