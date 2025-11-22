Woman held for theft at wedding; cops look for other gang members

Thane, Nov 22 (PTI) A 28-year-old woman from Madhya Pradesh has been arrested for a theft at a wedding at Airoli near here, and jewellery and other valuables worth Rs 7.53 lakh out of the stolen booty of Rs 8.53 lakh have been recovered, police said on Saturday.

The accused was a member of a gang which targeted weddings and similar functions, police said.

A 65-year-old woman had lodged a complaint after her purse containing jewellery and cash was stolen from the Leva Patidar Samaj Hall during her daughter's wedding in Airoli area on November 2.

"CCTV footage showed two suspects and the Swift car used in the crime. Probe indicated that the theft had been committed by a gang from Kadia Sansi village of Rajgarh district in Madhya Pradesh, known for similar wedding thefts," said senior inspector Balkrishna Sawant of Rabale police station.

A police team travelled to Madhya Pradesh and arrested Anjali Pradeep Dapani (28) with the help of local police after a five-day search. Jewellery including gold necklaces, earrings, chains, a nose ring, silver items, Rs 1 lakh in cash and two iPhones, totally valued at Rs 7,53,100, were recovered, the official said.

Police are now looking for other gang members, identified as Arun alias Varun Umesh Baleria, Manav Sisodia and Pradeep Jamunadas Sisodia, all from Kadia Sansi. PTI COR KRK