Woman held for thefts on local trains; valuables worth Rs 17.38 lakh recovered

Thane, Nov 17 (PTI) A 37-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly stealing valuables from commuters in crowded local trains in Maharashtra's Thane, an official from the Government Railway Police said on Monday.

The accused, Aarti A Dutta, was caught in connection with two theft cases registered in Kurla in neighbouring Mumbai and Thane, senior inspector Vijay Khedkar said.

"She targeted women travelling in crowded compartments, and skilfully stole jewellery from shoulder bags during rush hour," he said.

The GRP team examined CCTV footage from stations and zeroed in on the accused last week.

The police have recovered gold and silver ornaments and biscuits, worth Rs 17.38 lakh, from the woman, the official said, adding that a probe is underway into her involvement in similar offences. PTI COR ARU