Woman held for threatening man, extorting money in Thane district

Thane, May 4 (PTI) A 27-year-old woman was arrested from Bhayander in Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly cheating and extorting money from a man by threatening to frame him in false cases, police said on Saturday.

Based on a complaint, the police on Thursday arrested Sandhya Gajanan Adate under sections 384 (extortion), 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace ) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, deputy commissioner zone-I Bhayander Prakash Gaikwad said.

The accused allegedly targeted a 36-year-old shopkeeper whom she got acquainted with in 2021. The victim is a married man from a minority community, and Adate insisted that he marry her, he said.

Adate underwent a religious conversion to marry him and when he refused to register the marriage as his divorce matter was not settled, she started blackmailing him and threatened to register false cases against him, the official said.

The accused initially demanded Rs 30 lakh from the man, and he paid her Rs 5 lakh, he said.

The victim approached the police with a complaint on May 1, the official said, adding that a probe is on to find out if the woman was a habitual offender involved in such cases in the past. PTI COR ARU