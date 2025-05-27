Woman held for trespassing at actor Aditya Roy Kapur's house in Mumbai

Mumbai: A 48-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly trespassing into actor Aditya Roy Kapur's house in the western suburb of Khar here, police said on Tuesday.

The accused woman, Gazala Siddique, who resides in UAE, arrived in the city on Monday and reached the actor's apartment building on Shirli Rajan Road, an official said.

He said the woman entered the building with her belongings after giving the security guards some excuses and reached the actor's flat.

Siddique sat in the front room of the house, even as Roy Kapur's staff tried to get in touch with him to find out if he had invited her home, the official said.

When the actor denied having any knowledge about her, the staff contacted the police, he said.

The official said during interrogation, Siddique informed the police that she wanted to meet the actor.

Based on a complaint, the Khar police registered a case and arrested the woman for trespassing, and further probe is underway.