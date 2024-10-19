Woman held from Bandra for kidnapping three-and-half-year-old boy from Palghar

Palghar, Oct 19 (PTI) A woman was arrested on Saturday for allegedly kidnapping a three-and-half-year-old boy in Maharashtra's Palghar district some hours earlier, a police official said.

The child had gone missing in the morning from Hawaipada area in Nalasopara, the Valiv police station official said.

"The toddler was taken by his mother to a nearby tuition class. Sometime later, when the child's mother was away, a woman arrived claiming she had to administer him some medicine. On this pretext she abducted the child. After the child's mother filed a complaint, five police teams were formed to crack the case," he said.

"Through CCTV footage, we zeroed in on Sabrin Sheikh (22) and arrested her from Bandra. The child was rescued from the Naigaon house of a relative of the accused and was reunited with his parents. The accused has told us she abducted the boy as his father had opposed her relation with the child's uncle," the official said.

Police are verifying if Sheikh was a small-time actor who had worked in crime based television serials.

An associate of Sheikh is on the run and efforts are on to arrest her in the kidnapping case, the Valiv police station official added. PTI COR BNM