Woman held from Rajasthan for abducting toddler from outside Churchgate station

Mumbai, Oct 3 (PTI) A woman from Rajasthan was arrested and a one-year-old girl who was allegedly kidnapped by her from outside Churchgate railway station last month was rescued from there on Thursday, a police official said.

The accused apprehended by the Mumbai Crime Branch team was identified as Payal alias Priti Laxman Singh (23), he said.

"The child was abducted on September 10 when she was asleep with her parents on a pavement outside Churchgate station. After a kidnapping case was registered by the couple, Crime Branch Unit I began a probe along with Marine Drive police. We found that the woman had travelled to Nagda and then to Jaipur by train," he said.

A Crime Branch team under in charge inspector Rohini Potdar arrived in Jaipur and, based on a specific input, zeroed in the woman and the abducted child at an ATM kiosk, the official said.

"A Jaipur police team apprehended the woman from the ATM centre after being alerted by the Crime Branch. By then, a Marine Drive police station team also arrived at the spot. The rescued child has been handed over to Marine Drive police along with the woman, against whom further probe is underway," the official informed. PTI DC BNM