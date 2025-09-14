Woman held in drug case in which Mumbai cops invoked MCOCA for first time

Mumbai, Sep 14 (PTI) A 26-year-old woman wanted in a mephedrone seizure case, the first in which Mumbai police had invoked the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), was arrested from Dahisar in northern part of the metropolis, an official said on Sunday.

Kaynat Jabbar Shaikh-Qureshi (26) was apprehended by a team of the Anti Narcotics Cell, he added.

"Earlier, the ANC's Bandra unit had arrested Adnan Amir Shaikh with 766 grams of mephedrone. He was was running an organise syndicate. Based on a tip off, Kaynat was held from her sister's house in Dahisar," the official said. PTI DC BNM