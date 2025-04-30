Woman held in Haryana's Faridabad for forcing minor girl into prostitution: Police

Faridabad, Apr 30 (PTI) A 43-year-old woman was arrested here on Tuesday for allegedly forcing a minor girl into prostitution, Faridabad police said.

The woman, identified as Mamta, has been sent to judicial custody after police produced her at a city court.

The matter came to light when the 14-year-old girl went missing from the Dabua police station area on April 17.

Thereafter, the girl's family filed a complaint; however, the FIR was reportedly lodged only on April 22, after the Child Welfare Committee in the city intervened on the family's insistence.

During the search, one of the minor girl's friends revealed that she is in an Old Faridabad colony with Mamta, who is sexually exploiting her for money.

After this, the place was raided, and police rescued the girl on April 23.

The minor girl revealed that her friend took her to Mamta, and she made her drink alcohol and then sent her to two different persons who raped her, police added.

Further probe into the matter is underway. PTI COR AMJ AMJ AMJ