Woman held in Jaipur for killing paramour in Mumbai; sent fake suicide message to victim’s kin, cops

Mumbai, May 7 (PTI) A 44-year-old woman has been arrested from Jaipur for allegedly killing her paramour in Mumbai and attempting to create the impression that it was a suicide, an official said on Wednesday.

According to the official from Dindoshi police station, the married woman, Barkat Rathod, murdered businessman Imamuddin Mansuri (47) and left his body at a hotel in Malad East, a western suburb, last week.

Rathod also sent a message from the victim’s phone to his family and police, saying he was dying by suicide as he was fed up with life due to his wife.

A resident of the Mira Road area, Mansuri was in a relationship with Rathod. Police said he and Rathod were forced to sever ties after their respective families found out about their affair. The two were also related, said the official.

After the discovery of Mansuri’s body, police sent it for an autopsy, which showed that he had been poisoned and strangled. Subsequent investigation established Rathod’s role in the murder, the official said.

Based on technical inputs, police arrested Rathod from the Rajasthan capital on Tuesday, the official said, adding she has been booked for murder under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. PTI ZA NR