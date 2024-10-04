Woman held in Latur for stealing gold necklace worth Rs 1.33 lakh

Latur, Oct 4 (PTI) A woman was arrested for allegedly stealing a gold necklace worth Rs 1.33 lakh from a shop in Latur, a police official said on Friday.

Nazia Qazi was held on a tip off from a bus station in Gandhi Chowk on Thursday, the Shivajinagar police station official said.

"The woman stole an 18-gram gold necklace from a shop some 10-12 days ago. She was held when she came to sell the stolen necklace. She hails from Solapur. We have recovered the necklace," he added. PTI COR BNM