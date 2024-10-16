Woman held in multiple theft cases

Mumbai, Oct 16 (PTI) Mumbai Police arrested a 30-year-old woman on Wednesday for her alleged involvement in multiple cases of theft from flats, an official said.

The accused woman used to sneak into flats in the morning hours whose doors were open and steal valuables. A habitual offender with several cases registered against her name, she used to take her minor son along while committing the crime.

In a fresh incident, she stole three mobile phones from a flat in Kurla area when its occupants were asleep keeping the door open, the official said.

Police scanned footages from multiple CCTV cameras and tracked down the accused to Bandra after monitoring the location of the mobile phone signal, he added.

She had committed thefts in Dadar, Kurla, Rabale, and Navi Mumbai. She had decamped with gold and cash worth Rs 2.20 lakh using a similar modus operandi from the house of a complainant, the official said, adding that further investigation is underway. PTI ZA NSK