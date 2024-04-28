Nagpur: Woman murders property dealer friend by hitting him on his private parts

Nagpur: A woman was arrested in Nagpur for allegedly killing a property dealer she was in a relationship with by hitting him on his private parts with a blunt object, a police official said on Sunday.

The body of 55-year-old Ravindra Kudwe was discovered on April 19 and the post mortem report stated the cause of death as "shock resulting from testicular injuries", after which a murder probe began, said the Hudkeshwar police station official said.

"His son told us the deceased was in a relationship with one Kajal Joge (27), who was now planning to marry someone else but wanted the deceased to fund the ceremony. This caused a dispute leading to the murder," the official said.

"She hit Kudwe on the testicles with a blunt object in a flat in Akash Nagar on April 19. She was arrested on Saturday and has been charged with murder," the official said.