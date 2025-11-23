Woman held, two minors detained for abducting, assaulting teen in MP's Jabalpur

Jabalpur, Nov 23 (PTI) A 25-year-old woman was arrested and two girls detained for allegedly abducting a teenager, assaulting her and uploading her video on social media in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur, police said on Sunday.

The accused, two of them 17-year-old girls, were apprehended on Saturday, based on a complaint lodged by the victim, Gwarighat police station house officer (SHO) Subhash Chand Baghel told PTI.

Surprisingly, one of the minors is the leader of the group, locally known as the "lady gang", he said.

The complainant has alleged that the trio kidnapped her on November 15, took her to a spot on the banks of the Narmada River in Gwarighat, and assaulted her. They blackmailed the victim and later uploaded the video on social media on November 22.

The initial probe suggested the trio were addicted to smoking and other vices, which "also appears to be a reason behind the crime", Baghel said, adding that a further probe is underway.

He said that the two minors were sent to a correctional home outside the district, while the woman was produced in court and remanded to judicial custody. PTI LAL ARU