Woman held with 2 kg pangolin scales in Jharkhand's Latehar

Latehar, Jan 21 (PTI) A woman was arrested in Jharkhand's Latehar district with 2 kg pangolin scales, officials said on Wednesday.

She was apprehended from the Baresand area on Tuesday with a bag containing pangolin scales, Latehar forest range officer Nandkumar Mehta said.

"The arrest was made based on a tip-off... two more poachers were nabbed with a rifle from another forest area on Tuesday,” Mehta said.

"Frequent raids are being conducted to catch poachers in the Latehar forest region,” he said.

Four poachers were recently arrested with cheetal scales along the Jharkhand-Bihar border, Mehta added. PTI CORR SAN RBT