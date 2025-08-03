Woman held with 34 stolen mobile phones in southeast Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 3 (PTI) A 32-year-old woman was arrested with 34 stolen mobile phones and a tablet in southeast Delhi's New Friends Colony, police said on Sunday.

Jasmin, a resident of Taimoor Nagar, was held during routine patrolling on August 1.

The team stopped Jasmin near Taimoor Nagar while she was carrying a large bag. A search led to the recovery of 34 mobile phones and one tablet, an officer said.

According to the police, Jasmin is a habitual offender with previous involvement in four theft-related cases.

During interrogation, she revealed that she used to buy stolen mobile phones from two people at cheap rates and sell them at higher prices for profit. PTI BM BM VN VN