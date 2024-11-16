Woman held with brown sugar worth Rs 4.39 lakh in MP's Rewa district

Rewa (MP), Nov 16 (PTI) A 19-year-old woman was arrested with 146 gm of brown sugar worth Rs 4.39 lakh following a raid in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district, police said on Saturday.

The police raided the house of the accused woman, Sonam Tiwari, in Baikunthpur town on Friday, an official said.

They caught the woman with the contraband, while her father Ashok Tiwari (50) and brother Shivam (18) managed to escape, Sirmour area sub-divisional officer of police (SDOP) Umesh Prajapati told PTI.

Apart from brown sugar, the police team also seized a packet containing 40 gm of white powder, which will be tested, he said.

The woman was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and was produced in court, the official said.

Prajapati said the father-son duo procured brown sugar, and the family peddled it from their house. A search has been launched for the absconding men. PTI COR LAL ARU