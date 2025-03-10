Woman held with drugs in south Delhi

New Delhi, Mar 10 (PTI) Delhi Police has busted an inter-state drug syndicate involving members of a family and seizing 512 grams of hashish and 1,200 grams of Moroccan (marijuana powder), an official claimed on Monday.

Police arrested a woman from the Neb Sarai area in south Delhi, he said.

"The team intercepted a woman in possession of a bag containing the narcotics. She was arrested. During interrogation, the accused revealed that she had been involved in drug trafficking after her husband's arrest in a similar case," he said.

She further disclosed that her son, currently residing near the Nepal border in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri, was allegedly managing the drug network. The contraband was sourced from Nepal and transported via train to Delhi-NCR, where it was distributed in small 10-gram packets in the posh areas of Delhi, Gurugram, and Noida, said the officer.

Transactions and delivery details were coordinated through social media, with payments made online. PTI BM BM MNK MNK