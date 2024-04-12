Woman held with drugs worth Rs 5.20 lakh in Dombivali

Thane, Apr 12 (PTI) A woman was arrested in Dombivali in Thane district allegedly with 104 grams of heroin, brown sugar and other drugs worth more than Rs 5 lakh, a police official said on Friday.

Acting on a tip off, a team from Tilaknagar police station kept vigil near a house and apprehended Salma Begmanur Shaikh, he said.

"The house belonged to Shaikh. A search yielded 104 grams of brown sugar, heroin and other drugs worth Rs 5.20 lakh," the Tilaknagar police station official said. PTI COR BNM