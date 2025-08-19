Woman held with mephedrone worth Rs 20 lakh in Mumbai

Mumbai, Aug 19 (PTI) A 30-year-old woman was arrested on Tuesday for alleged possession of mephedrone worth Rs 20 lakh in the western suburbs here, police said.

Based on a tip-off, the accused, Fauzia Azam Rahi, was apprehended at Naya Nagar Bridge on Mahim-Sion Link Road when she arrived there to deliver the contraband, an official said.

A case has been registered against the accused woman under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and a probe is underway into her links to a drug supply network, inspector Ashish Jadhav from Mahim police station said. PTI ZA ARU