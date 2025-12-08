Woman held with Rs 4.4 lakh drugs in Thane

Thane, Dec 8 (PTI) Police have arrested a woman after seizing MD (mephedrone) drug valued at Rs 4.4 lakh from her possession in Maharashtra's Thane district, officials said on Monday.

The police spotted the woman acting suspiciously in the Vadavali area of Kalyan town on December 5.

"She was stopped for questioning, and during the search, we recovered 22 grams of MD from her possession. The seized contraband is valued at Rs 4.4 lakh. She was immediately taken into custody," an official from Khadakpada police station said.

The accused, Fatima Tarbez Jaffri, a resident of Ambivili in Kalyan, has been booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the police added. PTI COR GK