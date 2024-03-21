Woman held with Rs 6 lakh drugs in Navi Mumbai

Thane, Mar 21 (PTI) Police have arrested a 37-year-old woman after seizing mephedrone powder valued at Rs 6 lakh from her possession in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai township, an official said on Thursday.

After receiving a tip, the police laid a trap near a public toilet at Koprigaon in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday and caught the woman when she arrived there.

During a search, the police seized 60 gms of MD (mephedrone powder) from her possession, the official from APMC police station said.

The woman, resident of Vashi area, was booked under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he said.

The police were trying to find out from where the woman sourced the contraband and to whom she planned to sell it. PTI COR GK