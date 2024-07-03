Woman, her 2 grand-daughters killed in Jodhpur

Jodhpur, Jul 3 (PTI) A woman and her two grand-daughters were found dead in a house here on Wednesday evening, police said, adding that another woman, said to be the mother of the two girls, was found badly injured and was rushed to the hospital.

DCP (East) Alok Srivastava and other officials rushed to the spot and gathered evidence with the help of the FSL team. The initial investigation suggests a domestic dispute behind the incident, officials said.

The victims have been identified as Bhanwari Devi (68), Santosh (27) and two young girls Bhawna (5) and Lakshita (3).

DCP Srivastava said that apparently the two women had been assaulted with an axe, in which Bhanwari Devi died and Santosh had been badly injured, while the two young were thrown in the water tank of the house.

Srivastava said there were no signs of robbery or theft as motive for the murder. Bhanwari Devi's two sons, Pukhraj and Ashok, live in the same compound where the murders took place.

Shrivastava some clues have been obtained and the killer will be soon arrested.