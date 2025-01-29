Woman, her attendants create ruckus at govt hospital in Delhi

New Delhi, Mar 6 (PTI) A 28-year-old woman and her attendants allegedly created a ruckus at the casualty ward of a government hospital in north Delhi, abused doctors and staff, assaulted security personnel and damaged hospital property in an inebriated state, an official said.

According to hospital authorities, the incident took place around 2.30 am on Tuesday when the woman arrived at the casualty with injuries. She was accompanied by three attendants - one man and two women.

The woman and her attendants were allegedly under the influence of alcohol and began arguing with the medical staff when doctors initiated the medico-legal case procedure required for injury cases, a senior police officer said.

"The patient and her attendants started abusing the doctors and other hospital staff. They also allegedly assaulted the security personnel posted at the casualty ward," the police said.

During the altercation, the group allegedly vandalised equipment and furniture inside the casualty area. A computer system, printer, WiFi devices and an electrical wiring were damaged in the incident, the official added.

The disturbance prompted the doctor on duty to alert the police through a PCR call, following which police personnel reached the hospital and brought the situation under control.

Hospital authorities said the incident disrupted emergency services for some time as equipment in the casualty area was damaged.

Action is being initiated under the Delhi Medicare Service Personnel and Medicare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage to Property) Act, 2008, which provides legal protection to healthcare workers and medical establishments against acts of violence.

An FIR will be registered against the patient and her unidentified attendants under Sections 3 and 4 of the Act, a police officer said.

The cost of the damage caused to government property is being assessed and will be recovered from the accused as per rules, officials said. PTI SSJ MNK MNK