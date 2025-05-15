Woman, her brother killed as trailer truck hits two-wheeler

Palghar (Maharashtra), May 15 (PTI) A 25-year-old woman and her brother were killed in the district after their two-wheeler collided with a trailer truck, police said on Thursday.

The accident took place on Tuesday night and the truck driver was absconding, said an official of Palghar police station.

Mangesh Vishwakarma (22) and his sister Pooja Vishwakarma (25) set out on a motorbike to eat ice cream after dinner on Tuesday. While returning home by the Palghar-Mahim Road, a trailer coming from the opposite direction at high speed collided with their bike, the official said.

The two died on the spot, he said.

The impact of the collision left their bodies mangled, the official said.

An FIR has been registered against the absconding driver, he added. PTI COR KRK