Woman, her children charred to death in fire in J-K's Ramban

Banihal/Jammu, Aug 30 (PTI) A woman and her two children were killed in a fire that engulfed three huts in a village in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district on Wednesday, a police official said.

The woman's husband and mother-in-law suffered injuries in the incident in Hummar Gali in the upper reaches of Pogal Paristan, he said.

The huts belonged to members of the Gujjar community and according to preliminary information, Najma Begum (25) and her daughters asma Bano (6) and Iqra Bano (2) were killed in the fire, the official said.

Najma's husband Ibrahim and mother-in-law Mirja Begum suffered serious burn injuries. They were admitted to a public health centre in Ukheral, he said.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known, the official said. PTI COR/TAS TAS ANB ANB