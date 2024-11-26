Woman, her children rescued after fire breaks out at society in Noida

Noida (UP), 26 Nov (PTI) A woman and her two children trapped on the third floor of a society building in Noida were rescued after a fire broke out on the ground floor, officials said on Tuesday.

No casualties were reported in the incident.

The fire, that broke out late Monday at Mayur Gold Apartment in Balaji Enclave Society of Bisrakh area, destroyed six vehicles on the ground floor, they said.

Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Pradeep Kumar Choubey said that on Monday night, the blaze was caused by a short circuit on the ground floor of the building.

Upon receiving information, four fire tenders were dispatched to the site. The fire was brought under control after 30 minutes, he said.

During the incident, a woman on the third floor with her two children shouted for help, following which fire department personnel and police safely evacuated them, the CFO added.

