Woman, her daughter-in-law electrocuted while working in farm in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Jul 21(PTI) A woman and her daughter-in-law were electrocuted while working in a farm in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district.

Police said Manbhar Devi (60) and her daughter-in-law Seema Meena (34) were working in a farm on Saturday night when a wire broke and fell on them.

A hut in the farm also caught fire due to the current and a cylinder kept there exploded, they said.

The family members and relatives held a protest demanding compensation. However, they were pacified and the bodies were handed over to them. PTI SDA MNK MNK