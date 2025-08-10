Woman, her daughter killed after car hits roadside tree in Jharkhand

Latehar (Jharkhand), Aug 10 (PTI) A woman and her daughter were killed, while her two sons were seriously injured after their car hit a roadside tree in Jharkhand's Latehar district on Sunday, police said.

The accident occurred near Siskaria More on the Ranchi-Medininagar main road under the Chandwa Police Station limits when one of the occupants, who was driving, lost control of the car and the vehicle hit the tree, an officer said.

"The two injured were admitted to a Chandwa hospital. Later, they were referred to Ranchi's RIMS for better treatment," Chandwa Police Station in-charge Randhir Kumar Singh said.

Asha Devi (50) and her daughter Sikha Kumari (25) died on the spot, he said.

The family went to visit Asha's elder daughter on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

On Sunday, they were returning to their residence in Bokaro, another police officer said.