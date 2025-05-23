Woman, her four sons booked for duping man of Rs 1.5 crore in land fraud in UP's Bhadohi

Bhadohi, May 23 (PTI) A woman and her four sons were booked on Friday for allegedly defrauding a man of Rs 1.5 crore by falsely claiming ownership of a plot of land and selling it to him, officials said.

The case was registered under multiple charges, a senior police officer said.

Superintendent of Police Abhimanyu Manglik said a complaint was lodged at the City Kotwali police station by Anil Keshari from Gangapur.

Based on his complaint, a case has been registered against Malti Devi and her four sons -- Ashok Kumar Jaiswal alias Dada, Subhash Chandra, Amit Kumar, and Ravi Kumar' -- under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the officer said.

SP Manglik said the accused took Rs 84 lakh in cash and an additional Rs 6 lakh for stamp duty from Keshari for a plot of land numbered 450 in the Hariyanv area, falsely claiming it was theirs.

However, during verification with the revenue department, it was found that the land belonged to someone else, he added.

The officer said that when Keshari demanded the return of his Rs 90 lakh along with interest, amounting to Rs 1.5 crore, the accused allegedly began threatening him.

On May 21, the four brothers allegedly threatened the complainant, warning him that if he asked for his money or raised the issue of the land again, they would have him run over by a vehicle, he said.

Following Keshari's written complaint, the SP directed the City Kotwali police to register an FIR and assigned the investigation to Crime Inspector Shyam Dhar Singh.