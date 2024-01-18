Woman, her grandson drown in Haryana village

Rewari (Haryana), Jan 18 (PTI) A woman and her two-and-a-half-years-old grandson drowned in a pond in a village in this district, police said on Thursday.

Advertisment

The incident took place in the Mundiya Khera village on Wednesday evening when Darshna Devi (58), a resident of Chandanwas village, had gone to a temple with her grandson Tanish.

The child was near the stairs of the pond when he slipped into the water.

The woman jumped into the pond to save her grandson but she too drowned, they added. PTI COR CHS CK CK