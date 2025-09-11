Woman, her lover held for killing husband in UP's Bulandshahr

Bulandshahr (UP), Sep 11 (PTI) A woman and her lover were on Thursday arrested for allegedly killing her husband in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district, police said.

According to police, Karan, a resident of Partapur village, filed a complaint on September 10, alleging that his brother Om Pal (37), was strangled to death by his wife and her lover.

A case was registered based on the complaint. Following the investigation, police on Thursday arrested Om Pal's wife Preeti, and her lover Abhay.

"During interrogation, both Abhay and Preeti confessed to the crime. They revealed that they had been in a relationship for two years and wanted to live together and considered Om Pal an obstacle," Superintendent of Police (City) Shankar Prasad.

They conspired to murder him and, as per their plan, strangled him with a scarf on late Monday night, Prasad said.

The scarf used in the strangulation has been recovered, he said, adding that further investigations are underway. PTI COR CDN NB NB